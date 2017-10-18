Manhunt underway after 3 killed, 2 wounded in MD office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, MD. (WUSA9/AP) - A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the alleged shooter Wednesday morning and says police are currently searching for him.

The suspect's name is 37-year-old Radeed Prince. He is believed to be in black GMC Acadia with Delaware plates.





The suspect and the victims were all associated with Advanced Granite Solutions at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. Three customers are also inside the building during the lockdown.

Gahler said the suspect used a handgun in the shooting and that it does appear to be a targeted attack. The sheriff's office believe Prince was associated with the business, but could not confirm whether or not he's an employee.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms that special agents from the Baltimore Field Division are on the scene.



Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution: Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School, Deerfield Elementary School, Edgewood Elementary School and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.

Two victims are being treated at Baltimore Shock Trauma.



The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.



Authorities have asked that people avoid the area.

If you see the suspect, police ask you to call 911. He is armed and dangerous.

The story is developing.

