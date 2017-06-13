Mt. Washington WWI veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Birthdays are a special day but when you are celebrating your 100th birthday, everyone celebrates with you. That's what happened to one World War II veteran in Mount Washington. WHAS11 photojournalist Nick Goldring paid him a visit
WHAS 7:27 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing teen found in Hardin Co.
-
What happened at Wyandotte Park?
-
Jeffersonville barber injured in shooting
-
Man shot and killed overnight in Fern Creek
-
Suspect arrested on Second st. bridge
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
A closer look at young people and violence
-
Man accused of killing three-month-old appears in court
-
Inmate beaten inside Metro Corrections
-
Dads; learn the art of grooming their daughter's hair
More Stories
-
Signs for slain 7-year-old: Do you know where the…Jun 13, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
New group aims to help disabled, others get a jobJun 13, 2017, 6:32 p.m.
-
LMPD warns of robber targeting 'older' womenJun 13, 2017, 5:45 p.m.