Mourners pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - By the end of the weekend, hundreds of volunteers and boy scouts will hand out more than 160,000 long stemmed roses at Arlington National Cemetery.

Kathy Mosher was among the mourners at the cemetery Monday, to commemorate her husband and brother.

“Memorial Day is every day for us, it really truly is it’s not just one day, but every day. And that empty chair will always be empty until we see our loved ones again,” Mosher said.

Mosher’s brother died in action in Cambodia, her husband had a 30 year military career.

“He died in my arms at home, and he’s buried here. It’s really a bittersweet moment. There’s pride in our sadness. It’s just a tough day for those of us who to get through this and then my brother’s name is on the wall so we’re going from Arlington to Vietnam in one day to pay respects.”

Mosher, herself worked as a military nurse.

“War is awful, and as a nurse during Desert Storm, I saw the ravages. I saw the ravages of war,” she said.

Mosher said for her, Memorial day is not a happy day full of picnics, but a way of giving thanks.

“We come to commune with our loved ones, you walk away a little bit better a little bit sated…and you educate the young to never forget those who sacrificed their lives on the altar of freedom to secure your freedoms anonymously- not just for me but for everyone that you see,” she said.

© 2017 WUSA-TV