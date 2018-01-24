Mother of deadly school shooting victim speaks

Bailey Holt was shot and killed on Jan. 23 during a shooting at the Marshall County High School. (Photo: Family photo)

BENTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A phone call from inside Marshall County High School was the last bit of communication mother, Secret Holt, would ever have with her daughter, Bailey.



“She called me and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background. She couldn't say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over and she never responded,” Holt told our ABC sister station WKRN.



Bailey Holt was only 15 years old when shot and killed after police said another student opened fire on Tuesday morning.

“Whatever that kid had going through his mind, I don't know, but if he needed a friend I know she would've been a friend to him and talked to him about anything he needed, because that's just the kind of person she was,” Holt explained.



With a smile that could light up a room, her mother said Bailey wanted to be a baby delivery nurse when she grew up. Her parents said she was ‘perfect in every way,’ and the oldest daughter.



“She made me a mama for the first time, I'll never be able to get that back. He took that from me.”



Bailey was one of two killed that day. Preston Cope, 15, died at the hospital. 18 others were injured. Bailey's mother said she is searching her heart for forgiveness for the unidentified 15-year-old shooter.



“I don't know if I can go to court and see him. I just don't know if I can, but I want him to pay for everything he's done. I also want to pray for him, too, because I know he's probably having a hard time too, but he took our baby. he still took my baby from me.”

The shooter will be in court on Thursday for a hearing. He is charged with two counts of murder among other charges.



Bailey is one of the faces of a national tragedy, with eleven shootings at different schools across America since the beginning of January.

