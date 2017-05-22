Mother describes final moments with son after he's struck with stray bullet inside home

Michesha Norment

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD officers are begging for the community’s help after a 7-year-old boy was hit with a bullet while sitting inside his home, playing on his tablet at the kitchen table. It happened near the corner of West Madison and 21st Sunday evening.

The first grader, Dequante Hobbs, was only days away from summer break. His mother, Michesha Norment said, "We were going to King's Island, that's where he wanted to go."

Instead of making that trip, a Louisville mother will go to a funeral home.

"There wasn't no way they could save him. Wasn't no way they could save him," Norment said.

The devastated mother recalled the moments after a bullet broke through her kitchen window.

She said, "I tried to do CPR on him myself, I got a pulse back. I got a pulse. They called an ambulance and the ambulance came late. It took them too long to get here."

She said she was sitting at the kitchen table with the first grader when it happened. He was playing on his tablet.

"When he got him, the ambulance, they got a pulse and then they lost it again," Norment said.

Hobbs, known to the family as "Q," died at the hospital hours later, his mother by his side.

"When he got in the room, I laid in the bed with him, and that’s when they said he only had an hour to live, but my baby lived for two and a half hours, so he fought. He always said he had big muscles," Norment said.

She said he loved basketball and loved his baby sister.

Police report the bullets came from a backyard next door, where people got into a fight during a dice game and someone started shooting. They don’t know who pulled the trigger, or who was involved in the fight. Those are two questions police are begging to be answered.

"Right now, I'm pleading to the people who are out there during this fight, who participated in this fight, the shooter. Obviously, no one intended for a 7-year-old to be killed, but unfortunately this is where we are today, and I'm pleading for them to come forward," Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Unit, said.

"When is it going to stop? When is it going to stop? It needs to stop," Jackie Partee, who is the aunt of the victim, said.



Emotions still running high for the family of the child and for the men and women working to piece the crime together.

"Last night was absolutely horrible. It was horrible for the family to go through, for our officers to go through, for our detectives to go through”, McKinley said.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact police by calling 574-LMPD.

