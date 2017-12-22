Lights Under Louisville tunnel

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - With the holidays fast approaching, RE/MAX Premier Properties has compiled a list of the most festive neighborhoods in Louisville.

From millions of lights to holiday decorations, these neighborhoods are sure go get you in the holiday spirit.

Lights Under Louisville display

Poplar Level

Poplar Level is home to Louisville's most spectacular holiday lights display. The Mega Cavern lights up every year for the holidays with "Lights Under Louisville." It features more than 3 million lights and 850 Christmas displays. Stretching for more than 17 miles, guests can drive their car through the only underground light display in th world from now until December 31.

Hillcrest Avenue Christmas lights

Crescent Hill

Crescent Hill is the home to Hillcrest Avenue, where the residents put the "fest" in "festive." Each house is elaborately decorated with light displays. Typically known for their Halloween flair, the folks break out just as much spirit for Christmas.

Melon Court Christmas lights

Okolona

Each year, the residents of Melon Court light up their homes to help the Home of the Innocents, a local non-profit. With thousands of lights on display spanning more than 15 homes featuring a unique Toyland theme. Those who visit Melon Court can explore the lights by either car or foot and are encouraged to make a donation as part of the Season of Giving.

