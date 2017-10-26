More drone video of fire at Kenny's Imports

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
House approves Republican budget plan, paving way…Oct 26, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
Joe Biden hasn't ruled out 2020: 'We'll see what happens'Oct 26, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Fire under control at Kenny's Imports in ClarksvilleOct 26, 2017, 7:41 a.m.