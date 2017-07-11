Mom arrested for allegedly leaving child in hot car; tells police patrol car is too hot

Colleen Walker, 30, has been charged with child neglect, police said. (Handout)

On her way to jail, a Florida mom arrested for allegedly leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car asked for the air conditioning to be turned up as she rode in the back of a patrol car, police said.

Colleen Walker, 30, was recently arrested when she returned to her car after shopping at a Dollar General Store, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

A passerby had called 911 after seeing the boy by himself inside a locked SUV, South Daytona Police Lt. Dan Dietrich told InsideEdition.com Monday.

The driver’s window was down, but all the others were closed and the boy was crying and screaming, the caller said.

Police and firefighters arrived and removed the child from the car and sat him in the shade.

Walker was confronted when she returned to the vehicle with her 3-year-old daughter, Dietrich said.

“He wasn’t in the car for two hours, it was like, 12 minutes,” the woman is seen telling a first responder, according to bodycam footage.

“Don’t get all huffy and puffy,” the firefighter said. “Because I’m not going to feel bad for you." The temperature inside the car was 107 degrees, police said.

“She was full of excuses,” Dietrich said. “Like it was no big deal.”

She told officers her son had asked to stay in the car.

She was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car. On the way to the Volusia County Jail, she complained that it was too hot and asked for the air conditioning to be turned up, Dietrich said.

She was charged with child neglect and later released on $5,000 bail.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed Walker and her daughter had shopped for about 30 minutes, police said.

INSIDEEDITION.com