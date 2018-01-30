Missing teen suspected en route to California

MILTON, Ga. – Liza Nicole Guerrero was last seen leaving her Milton, Ga., subdivision.

Guerrero, 16, was spotted on Friday, Jan. 26 at 12:27 a.m., but security in the Crooked Creek subdivision.

According to the Milton Police Det. Stephen Hewitt, she told friends that she was trying to arrange a trip to California, where she allegedly has family.

The brunette has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white and black hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She is 5’07” and approximately 150 pounds and is considered by police as a runaway.

Anyone with information should call Hewitt at (678) 242-2612, or email the detective at stephen.hewitt@cityofmiltonga.us.

