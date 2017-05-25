Help bring home Kentucky's missing children

Share This Story

Each year, on May 25, The Department of Justice observes National Missing Children's Day.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25, 1983, the first National Missing Children’s Day in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979. Missing Children’s Day honors his memory and the memories of children still missing.

There are currently 46 open missing children cases in Kentucky, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Click here to learn more about National Missing Children's Day and the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home."




