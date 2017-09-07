Missing girl swims across a lake to escape captors who held and abused her for 29 days

Jasmine Block escaped her captors by swimming across a lake.

Jasmine Block, 15, had been missing from her family's home in Alexandria, Minnesota, since the night of Aug. 8. Police say Thomas Barker, 32, of Carlos, Minn., lured Jasmine from her home by asking for help with his vehicle. He then drove her to his home, restrained her with zip ties and then along with two other men "repeatedly assaulted her" for weeks, according to a statement from police. Barker also threatened her with weapons.

On Tuesday afternoon, the men left Jasmine alone for the first time in 29 days while they went to a nearby town for lunch, according to a police report. Jasmine escaped, knocked on doors of nearby homes, swam across part of a lake to a residence where she eventually found help.

She was found running through a field about 1:30 p.m. in rural Grant County, Minn., Alexandria Police said. She is being treated for minor injuries. Police arrested three men who will be charged with abduction: Barker; Steven Powers, 20, of Mankato; and Joshua Holby, 31, of Carlo. This is an ongoing investigation.

Her mother, Sarah Block, shared a photo of Jasmine on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sarah J Block Sarah J Block updated her profile picture.

As of Sept. 1, the reward for Jasmine’s safe return was $7,000. Jasmine's case was featured in Dateline's Missing in America series days after she disappeared.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved