Missing child from North Carolina may be headed to Kentucky, police say

Trinity McGraw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police say a missing child from North Carolina could be headed to the Kentucky area.

Police say an Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina for 8-year-old Trinity Lakin McGraw who may be traveling with her father Patrick Ryan McGraw.

The pair may be in a grey 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia plate RDG 2198.

Trinity was last seen wearing a watermelon design long night gown. She’s 53-pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Patrick is a white male who stands 6-feet-tall and weighs 220-pounds. He has a bald head and blue eyes. Police say he has a cross tattoo on his left calf, a clock tattoo on his right shoulder with the word “Trinity” written near it. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Patrick McGraw

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department at (336) 593-8787 or 911.

