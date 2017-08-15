Millennials and lightbulbs: an interesting relationship

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Mother continues son's mission in filing lawsuit
-
Some call for removal of vandalized statue
-
Shively officer's social media posts under fire
-
Bevin: Don't remove statues
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Little known stories from the Battle of Gettysburg
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Eclipse date also Kelly incident anniversary
More Stories
-
JCPS interim superintendent using 'laser like focus'…Aug 15, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
-
JCPS: New back to school hotlinesAug 15, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Confederate statue controversy continues in LexingtonAug 15, 2017, 10:27 p.m.