'Midnight sun' phenomenon takes place in Alaska

June 06, 2017

(ABC NEWS) -- Video shows a phenomenon known as "midnight sun" in Alaska; as the summer solstice approaches, the amount of daylight in the northern part of Alaska approaches a full 24 hours.

