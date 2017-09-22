Michael Buffer, American ring announcer, to host 5th Annual Ali Awards
Buffer has been announcing boxing matches since the '80s, that phrase he trademarked inspired in part by Muhammad Ali. So it makes sense that he is hosting the 5th annual Ali Awards this Saturday at the Marriott.
WHAS 4:45 PM. EDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Louisville cracks down on illegal dumpers
-
Bow tie business turns teenager's passion into profession
-
Victory Park shooting victim identified
-
Louisville to hold 'World's Largest Potluck'
-
Clarksville police officer accused of stealing from little league program
-
Proffitt Report: Louisville's 'pipe dreams'
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Mecum Auto Auction in Louisville this weekend
More Stories
-
Mother charged in children's deaths after fatal car crashSep 22, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Indiana man locked in cave for 60 hours, forgotten by groupSep 22, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
-
Louisville uses cameras to crack down on illegal dumpingSep 21, 2017, 10:20 p.m.