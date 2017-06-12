WHAS
MetroSafe: 1 dead in Taylor-Berry shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:24 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are responding to a fatal shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

MetroSafe dispatchers say the incident happened near Utah and Thornberry Avenues around 8 p.m.

One person has suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died from their injuries.

Fourth Division officers are investigating. 

WHAS11 is headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available. 

