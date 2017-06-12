MetroSafe: 1 dead in Taylor-Berry shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are responding to a fatal shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
MetroSafe dispatchers say the incident happened near Utah and Thornberry Avenues around 8 p.m.
One person has suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died from their injuries.
Fourth Division officers are investigating.
WHAS11 is headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
