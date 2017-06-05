Metro Council holds community forum

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots fired during early morning police chase
-
Police investigate deaths of 2 men in Lyndon
-
3 bodies found in Washington Co., In.
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
High speed chase ends in death of suspect
-
triple murder suspect found dead in Monroe Co.
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 6.5.17
-
Cousin of Halsey Court shooting victim says family no stranger to violence
-
Woman to be sentenced in death of daughter
-
Fatal shooting in South Louisville
More Stories
-
Metro Council holds listening session to address…Jun. 5, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
LMPD: Man disrupts traffic, attempts to kidnap…Jun. 5, 2017, 9:23 p.m.
-
Weather topples hundred year old trees in HighlandsJun. 5, 2017, 11:44 p.m.