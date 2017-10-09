McDonald's promises 'Rick and Morty' fans more Szechuan sauce after first batch sells out

After its Szechuan sauce misstep, McDonald's is still trying to make things schwifty in here, and is promising sauce for everyone in the future.

On Saturday -- and Saturday only -- the fast-food chain made limited amounts of its special 1998 Szechuan sauce available to Rick and Morty fans who learned in an April 1 episode that interdimensional-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez's sole motivation in life is "finding that McNugget sauce."

Sadly, many fans didn't achieve that life goal this weekend. Lines of angry fans at McDonald's weren't able to purchase what the restaurant calls "some super-limited Szechuan."

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces... pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

In a statement, McDonald's admitted that it was "not cool" that it didn't have enough sauce for the fans who "showed us what you got."

So, the company made this promise: "Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more—a lot more—so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s."

And if this winter doesn't work out, how about next fall? That will make it out in time for next year's live-action Mulan, after it was first available for the 1998 animated one.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM