McDonald's brings back Szechuan Sauce for one day only

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You can thank Rick and Morty for the one-day return of McDonald's Szechuan Sauce, originally released as a limited edition sauce back in the late 90's with Mulan. The savory-sweet sauce, which has notes of garlic, soy, and vinegar, will be available this Saturday, October 7, along with limited-edition Delicious Design League posters.

“Guys, we did it,” McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz said. “After returning with the Szechuan Sauce from the always-1998 dimension, C-1998M, we did some science and now we have a bit more sauce! Technology is amazing. But delivering for our customers is even better. I can’t wait for fans to taste the savory, sweet flavor of Szechuan Sauce paired with our new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. It’s a great moment for McDonald’s and our fans that I’m definitely not taking for granted.”

You can get the limited-edition sauce packets and posters with purchase of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders at participating McDonald's locations in the Kentuckiana area, starting at 2 pm on Saturday. To see which locations are participating, visit www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV