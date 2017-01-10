McConnell Center events to focus on US presidency

Mtich McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The McConnell Center at the University of Louisville is hosting four free public events as part of its upcoming lecture series titled "Promises and Perils of the American Presidency."



The Jan. 23 topic is titled "President Trump: Challenges and Opportunities." It will be a discussion with director of the McConnell Center Gary Gregg; political science professors Jasmine Farrier and Laura Moyer and the director of the John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise, Stephan Gohmann.



The April 12 lecture will be a lecture by Peter Zeihan, geopolitical strategist and global energy, demographic and security expert.



The events will be monthly beginning in January and ending in April.





