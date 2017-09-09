Mayor: Confederate statues could come with endowment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The mayor of a Kentucky city says money is being raised to pay for the upkeep and security of two Confederate statutes if the monuments are relocated to a cemetery.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said in a letter to the Lexington Cemetery board that private donors started the endowment.

City spokeswoman Susan Straub says the group has pledges of more than $100,000.

The cemetery board is meeting Monday, when it may vote on the city's proposal to take the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge.

The Lexington Fayette-Urban County Council voted last month to move the statues from outside a former courthouse. Gray was given 30 days to return with a new location.

Morgan was a Confederate general. Breckinridge was a Confederate secretary of war.

© 2017 Associated Press