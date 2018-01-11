WHAS
Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Here are the 10 most tweeted

Mary Bowerman, USA Today , WHAS 5:02 AM. EST January 12, 2018

(USA Today) From quotes on forgiveness to the struggle for racial justice, Martin Luther King Jr.'s words have continued to resonate with audiences, decades later. 

As the country prepares to observe Martin Luther King day on Monday, Jan. 15, here's a look back at 10 of the most tweeted MLK quotes:

1. "The time is always right to do what is right."

 

2. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

 

3. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

 

4. "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

 

5. "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

 

6. "Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase."

 

7. "Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude."

 

8. "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?''

 

9. "Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

 

10. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

 

