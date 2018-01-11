Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Here are the 10 most tweeted

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) (Photo: Agence France Presse)

(USA Today) From quotes on forgiveness to the struggle for racial justice, Martin Luther King Jr.'s words have continued to resonate with audiences, decades later.

As the country prepares to observe Martin Luther King day on Monday, Jan. 15, here's a look back at 10 of the most tweeted MLK quotes:

1. "The time is always right to do what is right."

"The time is always right to do what is right." ~ Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay #leadership pic.twitter.com/DRcXQprXmn — Samuel Gardner III (@SGIII) January 15, 2016

2. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” pic.twitter.com/boYmfVyxH9 — Nate Maingard (@NateMaingard) November 13, 2015

3. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

4. "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"Our Lives Begin to End the Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter" MLK: https://t.co/w8CEwVsVv9 #MLKNOW pic.twitter.com/Qu7zhgf2E3 — #MLKNow 2018 (@UnitedBlackout) January 13, 2016

5. "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/BGQxXXtwJH — Roy T. Bennett (@InspiringThinkn) November 24, 2015

6. "Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase." Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/UH5Y9dHorS — Roy T. Bennett (@InspiringThinkn) December 24, 2015 7. "Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude." Art work from my daughter Faith, a wise teacher.

"Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant ATTITUDE!" pic.twitter.com/gMnZVLXtXY — Robert Benson (@RobBensonMH) June 19, 2015 8. "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'' Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’



—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/ocOSL0PSj3 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 15, 2015 9. "Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." Martin Luther King Jr. rightly said, “nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere #Ignorance and conscientious #stupidity.” — Sami (@samikshakoirala) December 28, 2015 10. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." -- Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/wPRoVMJmrS — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) October 26, 2015

