Marriott hotel set to start renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--The Louisville Marriott Downtown plans to revamp almost every part of the building from the lobby to the guest rooms and even the hotel restaurant.

The hotel is only 12 years old and this is the second renovation it will go through.

The hotel owners want to keep the customer experience and with the convention center undergoing major renovations, it's time they do too.

It will be a five-phase project including most parts of the hotel.

One of the most notable changes will be the restaurant attached to the Marriott is Champions' Sports Bar and Grille will close and re-open after renovation as The Porch.

The new space will offer comfort foods with ingredients native to the region, and live music.

Some of the other improvements include upgrades to the lobby, lounge, meeting space, and guestrooms.

The renovation process will start on Monday with the new restaurant which is expected to open in January of next year.

Staff are aiming for the entire renovation to be complete around the same time as the new Convention Center which is August 2018.

