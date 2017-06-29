3,700 pounds of marijuana found in lettuce shipment

Marijuana seized from a shipment of lettuce at the Texas/Mexico border on June 26, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas – Custom and Border Protection agents have located and seized nearly two tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of lettuce.

CBP said in a release that the seizure happened at the Colombia-Solidarity International Bridge on June 26, when an officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling lettuce for secondary inspection. After “a canine, non-intrusive and physical inspection” of the trailer, CBP said agents found and seized 5,754 packages containing a total of 3,707 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana had an estimated street value around $741,000.

“This is truly an example of our CBP officers’ hard work, experience and dedication to the CBP mission,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry in a prepared statement. “I congratulate the officers in advancing the CBP mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics.”

CBP added the case has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) for further investigation. CBP did not state in their release if anyone was arrested.

This is not the first time CBP has seized marijuana hidden in produce at a Texas border crossing. In late January, agents at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility found around two tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of key limes.

© 2017 KVUE-TV