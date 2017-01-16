LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, a longtime affordable housing advocate received a prestigious award.

Mayor Greg Fisher along with the Kentucky Center of the Arts honored Manfred Reid Senior Jan.15 with the MLK Freedom Award.

The Freedom Award was first presented in 1987.

It recognizes people who have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, racial equality and civic activism.

