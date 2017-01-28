Protesters swarm around a man wearing a Swastika armband at the University of Florida Thursday afternoon. (Photo: WUFT)

A man wearing a swastika armband was reportedly attacked by two men near the University of Florida campus, authorities say.

Gainesville Police are asking for the public's help to find the two individuals who allegedly struck the man, identified as Michael Dewitz.

Two white males hopped out of a red pickup truck while Dewitz was walking on N.W. 13th Street at 8th Avenue, hit him and took his jacket and armband, police say.

Officers say Dewitz suffered minor injuries.

Students surrounded Dewitz earlier in the day near Turlington protesting him while holding signs with a cancel sign around a swastika reading "Never Again."

Nazi has drawn quite the crowd of protestors in Turlington @UF pic.twitter.com/HhuYtjxG92 — Samual Khalil (@samlax44) January 26, 2017

