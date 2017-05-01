Man speaks after being detained at Mall St. Matthews

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Assault at Metro Corrections
-
Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado
-
Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms
-
New complaint against Wildelife in Need
-
T.G. talks more rain showers
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Wind advisory is up for Kentuckiana
More Stories
-
Shopper handcuffed after speaking against Mall St.…May. 1, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
-
Trump administration relaxing Obama-era school lunch…May. 1, 2017, 9:53 p.m.
-
'Spin-up' tornado made alerts impossibleMay. 1, 2017, 7:06 p.m.