Man rescued after being swept down river on air mattress

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Emergency workers rescued a man from rushing water in the Cumberland River near Williamsburg.



Local media reports Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd says 45-year-old Jerry Shadoan was camping Sunday near the banks of the Cumberland River when the water levels rose and washed him into the river. Shadoan floated 30 yards downstream while asleep on an air mattress inside his tent.



Shadoan's tent eventually got caught on a tree, waking him up. He called 911 with his cell phone and was rescued shortly thereafter.



Todd says Shadoan stayed afloat on his air mattress until crews were able to rescue him. Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses says Shadoan was unharmed. However, he lost many belongings.

