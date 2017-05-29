Close Man pulls plug on bounce house, deflating it with kids inside ABC News , WHAS 8:08 AM. EDT May 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (ABC NEWS) -- A man upset about the noise level at a neighboring child's birthday party unplugged the bounce house, causing it to collapse, trapping children inside. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The Vault: Ann Gotlib's disappearance Bevin admits "no switch" to flip and end Louisville violence Taylor County under boil advisory Volunteers cleanup Eastern Cemetery Verify: Is Tyler Perry giving away a SUV on his Facebook page? Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard First Alert StormTeam: Memorial Day forecast National Wine Day in Abilene Service dog picture in yearbook goes viral Family, mourners grieve death of 7-year-old More Stories Top 6 Memorial Day sales 2017: Nike, Oakley and BBQ May 26, 2017, 12:14 p.m. CPSC warns parents to keep fidget spinners 'away… May 29, 2017, 7:04 a.m. Five Questions with Julianne the Florist May 29, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs