Man pulls plug on bounce house, deflating it with kids inside

ABC News , WHAS 8:08 AM. EDT May 29, 2017

(ABC NEWS) -- A man upset about the noise level at a neighboring child's birthday party unplugged the bounce house, causing it to collapse, trapping children inside.

