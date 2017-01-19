'Man on the Bridge' blesses drivers along busy interstate

WACO, Texas - For Waco natives, the sight of a man standing on a bridge, wearing robes and waving two sticks at traffic is simply a fact of life.

The man on the bridge is Virgil Bell, a 60-year-old, devoted husband whose chosen pastime is blessing motorists traveling along the I-35 corridor. Bell, who has no children, lives in downtown Waco and began praying for its residents nearly nine years ago. He dresses in handmade robes of various colors and holds two wooden staffs.

He is most frequently spotted on the pedestrian bridge near Baylor University, where students have grown accustomed to Virgil's friendly greetings.

Bell found his Christian faith in the mid-70s. He said God told him to offer blessings -- a practice he began in east Texas for six years before starting to pray in Waco.

While hundreds of commuters honk their approval or walk up to meet him, Bell has been tested. During his years of prayer, Bell claims he's been the target of bullets and robbers -- though he was never hurt.

"God always tells me I'm your unseen shield, ain't gonna let nobody harm you," Bell said.

Bell prays day or night -- rain or shine, often up to four or five days per week.

While he preaches of love and unity, out-of-town drivers are often confused when they see him. Waco Police said 911 dispatchers have fielded many phone calls from people concerned about the man waving two wooden staffs. But, officers have grown to appreciate Virgil's blessings, which are often directed at them.

"The protective armor that Virgil is offering us is a lot better than what I wear under my uniform," Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

In the next few years, Bell will be forced to change locations because his favorite pedestrian bridge is being torn down, so construction crews can expand I-35 as part of the ongoing construction project. A spokeswoman for TxDot said the money has not yet been secured for that portion of the construction, so it was unclear when the bridge would ultimately be removed.

"If I'm not on the bridges, I'm somewhere in Waco, praying for the city," Bell said.

