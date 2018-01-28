Man nearly shoots off own finger in accidental shooting

Gun close up (Photo: getty images)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - A man is recovering at University Hospital after officers say he nearly severed his own finger in a gun related accident.

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of Thomas Avenue in Louisville on January 27. Officers arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. that night.

Officers said they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Reports indicate the victim stated he was holding a handgun when it suddenly discharged. This resulted in the ring finger on his left hand almost completely detaching.

Police are still investigating this incident.

