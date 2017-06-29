Man found dead in car on I-65 overnight

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro police are trying to determine what caused the death of a man found in the back of car on I-65 overnight.

Police found his car on the I-65 South ramp at Grade Lane, not far from the airport.

Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma.



A tow truck driver found a white Chevy SUV parked on the side of the road. He called it in and when police arrived, they found a man dead in the backseat.



Police are hoping the coroner's office will be able to determine the cause of death.



If you have information in this case you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV