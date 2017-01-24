Darrell Ditto (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--It will take $500,000 for the man accused of injuring his girlfriend's 6-year-old son to get out of jail.

Darrell Ditto is being held at Metro Corrections charged with murder.

Jail officers escorted Ditto from his cell to the courtroom inside the jail to be arraigned.

Some information is being revealed in Darrell Ditto's arrest report, including the revelation, that the child's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

While we know the victim is the son of Ditto's girlfriend, that little boy's name has not been released, but that is something that will likely be released Tuesday from the coroner's office.

Meanwhile, Darrell Ditto made his first court appearance since the murder charge was added to this case.

That charge came after the little boy died at Norton Children's Monday morning.

The case dates back to Jan.19 in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue where police found the 6-year-old in cardiac arrest, according to court records.

According to his arrest report, Ditto gave a statement to his involvement in the incident ,but the records to not specify what Ditto told them happened.

That conversation will likely come out should this case move to and beyond a grand jury indictment.

Ditto is expected to return to court at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, neighbors we spoke to say the 6-year old who died had siblings,but court records to not mention whether other children were present at the time of this incident.

Sadly, when asked if they were surprised Ditto was arrested and charged in this crime those neighbors said no.

(© 2017 WHAS)