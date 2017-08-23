Man accused of raping 12-year-old gets 20 years in prison

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl two years ago has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.



Cleveland.com reports Daniel Gibbons was sentenced Wednesday immediately after pleading guilty to two counts of rape.



Police say the rape happened in 2015 in Norton after Gibbons and another man met up with that man's girlfriend and her 12-year-old friend.



The girl's mother told police she was raped and investigators say DNA from a rape kite matched Gibbons.



Gibbons will not be eligible for parole.



