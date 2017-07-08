Mammoth Cave National Park getting new leadership

(Photo: Google Maps)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Mammoth Cave National Park is getting a new superintendent.

The current superintendent, Sarah Craighead, has been selected as the National Park Service's deputy southeast regional director, based in Atlanta.

The Daily News reports Southeast Regional Chief of Staff Barclay Trimble will take over as Mammoth Cave's next superintendent.

Both appointments are effective July 23.

Craighead, a Kentucky native who began her career as a cave guide and ranger at Mammoth Cave in 1978, has led the central-Kentucky park as superintendent since 2012.

Trimble has served as the Park Service's deputy regional director in Atlanta since 2014. He managed 30 superintendents at national parks in Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trimble is a native of Texas.

