Louisville school cancels class due to stomach bug

Sacred Heart Academy (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Sacred Heart Academy closed for the day Monday, not because of weather, but widespread stomach bug.



Administrators made the call Sunday night and announced students could stay home to recover, while janitorial staff cleaned the facilities.



Inside Sacred Heart Academy Monday morning janitorial staff were working hard and working fast to deep clean the building after reports of a stomach bug outbreak among students.



"Unfortunately it spreads very easily," Dr. Lori Caloia said.



School staff said they spent the day disinfecting classrooms and working with the food service provider to clean the kitchen and dining facilities.



"This type of bug spreads so easily that students that are sick around each other, or around the students that aren't sick it's going to spread quite quickly so is it something that needs to be done every time a stomach virus goes around? No, but if its widespread and there's many, many children affected then it may be prudent on their part to do so," Caloia said.



Caloai works with the Metro Louisville Health Department and has tips for parents on avoiding the bug.



She said, "When you use the restroom, before you eat, if you come in contact with door handles or other surfaces when you're out and about in the community, it’s important to wash your hands with soap and water to make sure you're cleaning off anything you might come in contact with."



She said if your child does get sick, it’s important to clean infected areas with bleach to kill the virus and keep the child home for at least 24 hours.

Sacred Heart Academy is scheduled to open normally on Tuesday.

© 2018 WHAS-TV