Brandon Scifres

Louisville, KY - A Louisville man says he's facing charges for something that happened while he was having a seizure.

It's something one organization says it's seeing more and more And they're bringing awareness to something they say is a national issue.

It started as a call for help by Brandon Scifres's wife in February in Louisville.

"My husband is having a seizure. Brandon come out of it baby."

We sat down with Brandon and he said, "When I am in the seizure and I come out, I am very disoriented. I don't even recognize my own surroundings."

After Brandon says he was having a seizure from epilepsy -- he went from patient to suspect saying that he had 2 third-degree assault charges.

When EMS was called out to help Brandon, according to court documents, two workers say he bit them as they tried to put a restraint on Brandon because of his behavior.

Brandon says he doesn't remember anything and is now charged with assault.

But his mother, Carol Scifres, says during and after a seizure Brandon changes.

"You can not control him. The more you try to restrain him the more emotional he gets."

Those with the epilepsy foundation are working with Brandon's family and others across the country in similar situations.

Deb McGrath of the Epilepsy Foundation said, "We know that people have been arrested wrongly, treated unfairly and also charged criminally. That's not fair to them. This is a medical condition, the more we can bring awareness to it the more people will understand.

Their hope is to work with first responders on how to treat people who are having seizures and to know the range of behaviors in patients during the time when they can become violent and aggressive.

For Brandon, the first step is fighting his charges.

Louisville Metro EMS declined to comment while the matter is still playing out in court.

Brandon's case is set for trial as he recently rejected a plea deal. Meanwhile, he's set to have brain surgery to help with his seizures.

