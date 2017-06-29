Louisville lawyer nominated for U.S. attorney

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Donald Trump is nominating a Louisville lawyer to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

Russell Coleman, who once served as former counsel to Senator Mitch McConnell, is a member of Frost Brown Todd and focuses on internal investigations, white collar crime and government relations.



Coleman has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky.

