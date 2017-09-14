Louisville jumps to top 10 among best U.S. cities for jobs

Louisville is one of the 10 best U.S. cities for jobs, according to a new report by Glassdoor.

The city's No. 10 ranking is up from No. 18 last year.

Glassdoor, a jobs and career website, ranked U.S. metros by a Glassdoor City Score, which was determined by equally weighing three factors: how easy it is to get a job, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there. You can see the full report here.

According to the report, Louisville has a Glassdoor score of 4.2 out of 5. The city has 49,213 job openings and a median base salary of $40,138. Hot jobs in the city include mechanical engineer, nurse manager and warehouse assistant, the report found.

The No. 1 city for job seekers, according to the report, is Pittsburgh, followed by Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and St. Louis.

Business First