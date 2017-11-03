Lou Diamond Phillips arrested overnight in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been jailed in San Patricio County on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested overnight and taken to the San Patricio County Jail.

As of 8 a.m. Friday he was still in the county jail.

Phillips is in town to make a special guest appearance in Corpus Christi at the Voices of South Texas event at Heritage Park Friday evening.

He has been in dozens of movies and television show, but is most know for his portrayal of Ritchie Valens in the biography picture "La Bamba" and his role in the Academy-Award nominated movie "Stand and Deliver."

