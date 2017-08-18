YouTube TV expands to Louisville

Screenshot: YouTube TV

Cord-cutters in Louisville now have a new way to watch live TV.

YouTube TV has expanded its service into Louisville and 13 other markets.

YouTube TV offers live streaming of local network affiliates, live sports and entertainment programs from nearly 50 broadcast and cable networks. The service costs $35 a month.

In Louisville, the service will have live feeds from WLKY-TV, the CBS affiliate; WDRB-TV, the Fox affiliate; and WAVE-TV, the NBC affiliate. It will offer on-demand prime-time programming from ABC.

It also offers cable networks such as ESPN, AMC, FX and Bravo.

A membership comes with a cloud DVR with no storage limits and six accounts per household, with the ability to watch three streams at a time.

With the 14 new markets, YouTube TV now is available to 50 percent of U.S. households, according to a news release.

You can sign up or find out more information on the YouTube TV website.

Carolyn Tribble Greer manages digital operations of the news department.

