Youth program could shutdown on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is a push to save an alternative program that keeps local kids out of jail.

The program is called Alternative Placement Services and it’s within the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center.

Those with the program say funding will be cut under Mayor Greg Fischer’s new proposed budget and the program is in jeopardy.

Judge David Holton say with APS gone, many kids would go to jail and not get the help they need.

APS will no longer be staffed as of Friday.

The current staff members will be trained for new positions.

