Youth Chess Tournament Coming to Louisville This Weekend

(WHAS 11) -- Local and regional chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. are teaming up to host a scholastic chess tournament in Louisville.

It's taking place on October 7, at the University of Louisville's Student activity center at 2100 South Floyd Street. The chapters say this partnership will hopefully help expand scholastic chess throughout the Midwest. Coaches are even traveling from Cleveland, Ohio.

Awards will be given to winners, including college scholarships for high school juniors and seniors who participate and internship opportunities for the college students who join in on the fun. If you are interested in good competition, fun and excitement register for this event at https://sites.google.com/site/louisvillescholasticchessopen/home or contact Tony Dunlap at louisvillescholasticopen@gmail.com or 502-882-0508.

