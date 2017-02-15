Young's family reacts to body camera video

William Young Jr. (Photo: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Just days after their brother was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers, William Young Jr.'s siblings describe what it was like watching body camera video from the incident.



“Point blank, they showed the murdering of my brother,” said Christopher Hall, Young’s brother.



Police say officers responded to a call on Saturday night to an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue. Body camera video shows officers searching the home and then the moment they find Young on the second floor with what looks like a meat skewer in his hand.



“I think possibly he was startled. He was frightened. He jumped up to run away, to try and run out of there thinking maybe he'd be able to push through them, hop down the steps and get out of there,” said Shawna Coates, Young’s sister.



But Young's siblings have focused specifically on one part of the video.



“You remember where this guy was last time right?” Officer Russell Braun said in body camera video.



“I felt like with them knowing that he was there and them dealing with him before, they said that this time we're tired of dealing with him. We're going to do something about it permanently,” Coates said.



The shooting is still under investigation. WHAS11 brought these concerns to LMPD. A spokesperson says they've released all of their statements about the shooting at the press conference earlier this week. Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad addressed the investigation on Monday.



“We hope and pray we never have to use deadly force, but when forced to do so, we understand and accept the high level of public scrutiny that results from having to do just that,” said Chief Steve Conrad, LMPD.



The siblings say they're worried for other people like their brother--down on their luck and homeless--because they feel they could also be targeted.



“My brother was not a thief. My brother was not a burglar. My brother was homeless. My brother was poor. My brother did suffer from drug addiction as well as mental issues. He didn't deserve to die,” Hall said.

All three officers who were involved in that shooting have been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

