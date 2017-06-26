Young rapper rallies behind Dequante Hobbs, Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The story of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Jr. has become a cry for peace.



“I just feel like people need to value lives more,” 16-year-old rapper Lil Sage said.



The little boy was shot and killed inside his own home by a random bullet. It inspired this 16-year-old artist to speak up through music.



Part of his lyrics read: ‘Just think before you pull that trigger, don't know what you hittin'. He was just seven now in heaven, I don't think you get it.’



Lil Sage has been writing music for the last six months. He said Dequante's tragedy is just one example of how senseless the violence has become.



“I've personally lost friends to the street and I've lost my big cousin to the street so that's what motivated me and I felt like I had to say something just to wake up my generation,” he explained.



Lil Sage said he feels like things are getting worse. He said he was at the Big Four Bridge last month when someone opened fire at Waterfront Park. One person was killed, but Lil Sage said there could've been more victims who were just innocent bystanders.



“It’s another situation where somebody came, and I guess whoever they were looking for, they weren't thinking about everybody else that was there, wasn't valuing other lives,” he said.



A line in the rap goes ‘This city's sad, everybody wants to be a driller. Y'all killing babies, streets crazy, getting unfamiliar.’ Lil Sage explained what he meant by ‘unfamiliar.’



“I mean, before, when I was young, ya know, going outside, it was normal everybody wanted to go outside. But nowadays, people are afraid to step out, go anywhere… parties, the bridge, anywhere. The streets is unfamiliar,” he said.



Lil Sage said he is asking people to think before they do and hopes the person who killed Dequante Hobbs will own up.



Dequante's story has spread across the country. On Tuesday, his family leaves for New Orleans where hip-hop mogul Master P has invited them to celebrate the National Day of Peace in Louisiana. There will be a celebrity basketball game honoring Dequante.

