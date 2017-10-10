Young professionals group launches petition to bring Amazon HQ2 to Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Young Professionals Association of Louisville (YPAL) is working with the city of Louisville and its leaders to highlight the area’s workforce as part of the city’s proposal to attract Amazon’s second U.S. headquarters (HQ2) to the region.

YPAL published the online petition at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in support of Amazon choosing Louisville for the headquarters.

The group seeks to accumulate thousands of signatures between October 10-15 to establish community support for the project. Anyone from the Greater Louisville area who supports the headquarters coming to the region may sign the petition.

The deadline for the city to submit its proposal is Oct. 19.

YPAL was organized in 1999 and has grown to become the premier young professional organization in the Louisville community. YPAL currently serves more than 900 members and offers a variety of social and professional opportunities.

