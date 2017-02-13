You have a chance to be this year's Thundernator

Thunder Over Louisville fireworks (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Believe it or not, Thunder Over Louisville is just 68 days away, and you could be this year’s Thundernator!

The Kentucky Lottery is teaming up with the Kentucky Derby Festival. If you have purchased a Cash Ball 225 ticket since Feb. 6, you could win the Festival Fanatic package. It includes nine different experiences from being the Thundernator to seats on Millionaires’ Row for Celebrity Day at the Downs.

But first, you have to lose. To enter, submit your losing Cash Ball ticket on kylottery.com. The winning name will be drawn on March 21.

(© 2017 WHAS)