You can get a gift card in exchange for your Halloween candy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Halloween has come and gone, but the candy your kids collected may last a while.

Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces, and Kids Dentistree are all offering gift cards in exchange for candy. This month, if your kids bring in one full, sandwich-sized bag of candy to one of these locations, they will get a $5 Target gift card.

The candy that is collected will be sent in care packages to troops overseas. They ask that no one gives chocolate since it melts in the mail.

You can donate more than one bag, but each person will only receive one gift card.

