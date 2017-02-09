Yoga with kittens session in Butchertown

Kitten sitting on a yoga mat. (photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Alexmia)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Sadhana Yoga in Butchertown is preparing to host "yoga with kittens" on Feb. 12. The owner said the event sold out in just two days.

The Shamrock Pet Foundation is supplying the kittens, which are up for adoption.

Participants pay $25 and the money will be split between Shamrock and the Kentucky Humane Society.

If you can't get into this one, another kitten session will be this summer when the most adoptions are needed.

