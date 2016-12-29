Yes, you could pay for not crossing the bridge

RiverLink tolls

If you've set up an account to pay the bridge tolls, be sure you cross one of the three, tolled bridges at least once within 365 days or else you'll pay.

RiverLink will charge customers a $5 inactivity fee if an account does not record a tolling deduction or other activity for 365 days, according to RiverLink's website. For drivers, this means you could pay for not using your RiverLink account when crossing the Lincoln, Kennedy or Lewis and Clark Bridges.

After 365 days, the account will auto-withdraw the $5 inactivity fee from its remaining balance each month until the account is depleted, the website says. Any settings to auto-replenish the account will also be stopped. To avoid the fee, drivers must cross the Lincoln, Kennedy or Lewis and Clark Bridge at least once in a 365-day period..

RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said the inactivity fee is meant to track accounts that are inactive.

"It's a way of trying to clear the books," Peterson said about the inactivity fee.

But RiverLink will warn drivers before assessing the fee, Peterson said.

After 320 days of inactivity, RiverLink will reach out to drivers and let them know they have money in their account they haven't used for a year and ask drivers if they would like a refund of the money in their account or incur the inactivity fee.

If drivers do not respond or say they do not want a refund of their account, the fee would then be charged after 365 days of no activity.

Peterson said RiverLink account holders would most likely incur the inactivity fee if they've moved out the area and forgot to close their RiverLink account.

"But if they make one single crossing in 365 days, it won't matter at the end of the year because their account will reset," she said.

Drivers with E-ZPass transponders who are charged tolls from using out-of-state roadways in that same calendar year will not incur an inactivity fee since the account is considered active with transactions made since the transactions will be paid with your account showing activity.